Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,214 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,385. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

