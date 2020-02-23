Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,662 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 495,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

