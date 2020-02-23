Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.16.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.