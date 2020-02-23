Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 313.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.40. 439,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,358. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.