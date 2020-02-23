Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 6.7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 1,148,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,216,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

