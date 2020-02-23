THETA Price Reaches $0.14 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. THETA has a market cap of $123.08 million and $9.71 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Coinbit, DDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

