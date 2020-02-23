Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,045,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.94. 1,540,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average of $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.