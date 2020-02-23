The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

PRSC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 434,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,498. The firm has a market cap of $907.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 79.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 326.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

