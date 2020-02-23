The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
PRSC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 434,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,498. The firm has a market cap of $907.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
