The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Svb Leerink downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

