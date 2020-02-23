The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.62.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Svb Leerink downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.
The Medicines Company Profile
The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.
