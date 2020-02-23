The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 10,841,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

