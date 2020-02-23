TenX (PAY) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $2.41 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.02938905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00143327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,772,567 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinrail, IDEX, Upbit, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, BigONE, Bithumb, Neraex, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

