TD Securities Cuts Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.15

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.28.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

