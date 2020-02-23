Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,435 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after acquiring an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,591. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

