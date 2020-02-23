Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.