Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, 1,565,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,423,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

