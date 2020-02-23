T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.27. 1,056,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

