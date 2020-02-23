Swipe Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.93 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00011743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

