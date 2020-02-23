Substratum (SUB) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Kucoin. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $16,679.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, OKEx, COSS and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

