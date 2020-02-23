Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON KETL opened at GBX 185 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.13. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

