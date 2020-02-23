Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.92% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 73,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,366. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

