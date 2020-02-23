Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

