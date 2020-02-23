Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 151 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 713,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

