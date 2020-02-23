Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

GPC traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

