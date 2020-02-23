Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Apollo Investment worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 349,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

