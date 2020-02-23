Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,402 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 7,739,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.69, a P/E/G ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 3.26.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.