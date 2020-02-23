Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

