Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 420,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 309,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 63,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

