Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 75,737 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 578.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 181.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 202,005 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 367.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 111,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 18,297,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713,100. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

