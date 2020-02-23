Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

