Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 16,239 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 452.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,510,231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.