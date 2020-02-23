Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.46. 2,859,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

