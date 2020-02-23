Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $6,857,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,562,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. 5,666,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.