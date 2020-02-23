Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $889,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,574. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

