Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

