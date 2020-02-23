Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $69.70. 22,258,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499,216. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

