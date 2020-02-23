Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.28% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 304,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,528. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

