Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,403,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923,302. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock worth $42,502,291.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.