Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. 1,695,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.