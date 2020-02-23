Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

