Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057,986. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

