Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.08. 2,145,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,918. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

