Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,289 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. 4,680,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

