Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 16,308 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.11. 25,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

