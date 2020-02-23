Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

IVE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. 3,138,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

