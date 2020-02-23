Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. Storm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.12 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, Coinnest, YoBit, Radar Relay, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, IDEX, Coinrail, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

