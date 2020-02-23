Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STRL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

