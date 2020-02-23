State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,259. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

