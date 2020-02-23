Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

TSG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,647. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

