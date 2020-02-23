Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. 6,002,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

