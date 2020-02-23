Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.945-6.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.
SFM stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.
