Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.945-6.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.

SFM stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.